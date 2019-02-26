Why the strike at Balakot KPK is extremely significant in the war against terror

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 26: Among the three locations that were hit by the Indian Air Force to avenge the Pulwama attack, the one at Balakot is most significant.

Top sources told OneIndia that the most significant hit was at Balakot as it houses the Jaish-e-Mohammad's biggest terror camp. It has been their major launch pad and the camp is spread across 7 acres, the source also added.

Balakot is a town in the Mansehra district in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

Sources claimed that there were at least 200 to 300 casualties. The other locations to be hit were Chakothi and Muzaffarabad. During the hit at Balakot, the alpha control rooms of the JeM.

Intelligence officials say that the hit at Balakot can be considered to be most significant. First and foremost it falls under Pakistan territory and all the JeM terrorists were pushed back from PoK to this area following the Pulwama attack.

More importantly, Balakot is the biggest launch pad of the Jaish-e-Mohammad. The camp was set up in 2001 and since then it has housed several operational launch pads and has been considered to be the home of the JeM. The setting up of the camp was overseen by JeM bosses and Saifur Rehman Saifi. He is the one who fought alongside the Taliban in Afghanistan. He is also considered to be an architect of suicide bombings in Pakistan.

Further it houses one of the major training camps of the outfit. The training camp at Besyan Chowk is a major one and it has produced several 1,000 terrorists, intelligence sources also say.

Balakot, which is 50 kilometres away from Abbottabad, where Osama Bin Laden was killed also is a venue for the JeM to hold its propaganda meetings and rallies.