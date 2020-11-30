Why the Rohingya Muslims are Hyderabad’s ticking time bombs

New Delhi, Nov 30: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah said that the AIMM should give in writing that the Rohingyas should be evicted, following which one must watch out for the Centre's response.

While taking a dig at Asaduddin Owaisi, Shah said whenever the issue of Rohingyas comes up in Parliament, who takes their side. The people know it.

The issue of Rohingya Muslims has been long debated and it was in 2013 that they began making their way into various Indian cities, especially Hyderabad. On the Rohingya issue, terror groups such as the Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh, Students Islamic Movement of India and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba work in tandem. While the JuMB is tasked with ensuring that recruitments take place in camps at Hyderabad, West Bengal and Assam, the SIMI focuses on the northern cities including Delhi. The focus of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been primarily Jammu and it sees overall operation.

The Lashkar-e-Tayiba has been espousing this cause since 2012, when it launched the Difa-e-Musalman-e-Arakan conference in Pakistan to highlight the issue. Following this Saeed sent two of his men- Shahid Mahmood and Nadeem Awan to establish contacts with the Rohingyas. As part of this exercise, the target was the Jammu camp.

The Centre also said that the Rohingyas have also been mobilising funds through hawala channels and procuring fake and fabricated Indian identity documents for other Rohingyas and also indulging in human trafficking.

In 2018 at a high level meeting, the looming threat of the Rohingya Muslims was discussed. It was said that they were living dangerously close to security establishments.

The worry for the agencies are those Rohingya Muslims who live in the Kanchanbagh area near Hafeezbabanagar which houses several defence laboratories. There are nearly a 1,000 Rohingya who live in and around these areas and this has posed a huge security risk.

The Army and the Intelligence have told the police to enhance security in these areas as there could be some who would try and target these high-profile installations. While the Defence has already enhanced security, they want the police too to do their bit.

At the meeting, various aspects relating to security were discussed. The terror cases registered against the Rohingyas and also their identity documents were discussed. It was found in many cases that some of the Rohingyas had obtained valid Indian documents. A probe would be ordered into that and necessary action would be initiated, an officer had informed OneIndia.

In Hyderabad, there are around 4,000 Rohingyas who reside. Many live close to Hafeezbabanagar and Balapur. There are several high profile installations in these areas.

During the meeting the threat perception from the Rohingyas were discussed. Although no dedicated terror camp was found in Hyderabad concerning the Rohingyas was found, Intelligence Bureau officials do not rule out the possibility of some being brain-washed into carrying out strikes.

During the meeting, the officials also discussed the threat perception to the Secunderabad Cantonment and also the Army installations in the area. It was decided that the coordination between the state police, intelligence and Army would need to be enhanced.