Why the Ram Mandir will be a beacon of light for humanity

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

August 5 will be probably be one of the most eventful days in Indian history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the Bhumi Pujan paving the way for the construction of a grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

This has become possible after years and years of struggle in which several Kar Sevaks have laid down their lives. Also not to mention the various rounds of litigation, following which the Supreme Court finally in November 2019 paved the way for the construction of the Ram Mandir.

So, what makes the Ram Mandir so important and why is India sentimental and proud about it. OneIndia caught up with Dr. D K Hari and Dr. Hema Hari, who together have authored the trilogy, Historical Rama, Ramayana in Lanka, Ayodhya-War and Peace apart from making a series of short films on historical Rama, which are available for viewing on their Bharath Gyan YouTube Channel.

The upcoming Ram Mandir will be a beacon of light for humanity. The event is significant in the civilisation history of the land of Bharat. It is a sentiment of Bharat, Dr. Hari and Dr. Hema say.

The beginnings:

This region of Bharat was ruled 7,100 years ago as the kingdom of Kosala with its capital at Ayodhya . The kingdom was Kosala and its capital Ayodhya. That is why Rama's mother was called Kausalya. Rama is also called as Kosala Rama. The word Ayodhya comes from the word Ayudh meaning that which cannot be conquered by war, where peace reigns and is located on the banks of the Sarayu River.

Ayodhya is mentioned in the Atharvaveda itself for the construction of the fort. Ayodhya is mentioned in history (Ramayana epic) and the Vedas as well. Ramayana is an itihasa (work of history) as this word has three components- it, ha and asa. It means it thus happened.

The term mythology was applied to Ramayana by the colonial historians. Until then Ramayana was always called itihasa, Dr. Hari and Dr. Hema, who run Bharath Gyan and who have authored over 100 books till date collectively as Autobiography of India say.

Maryada Purushottam:

Why is Rama so popular even 7,100 years after His times? It is because he was a Maryada Purush. Of the 16 characters that a human can aspire to have, there is only one who could exhibit all these 16 qualities in a human form and that is Shri Rama.

Before writing the Ramayana, Valmiki met with Narada and asked him is there any person or gunwan who has all these qualities either in the present or in the past. Narada told him, we have someone in the present and that is Shri Rama. Valmiki then goes onto write the Ramayana as a canvass to bring out the nature of the 16 qualities in the respective contexts. It is because Rama exhibited these qualities in actual trying times and stood by them that we respect him as Maryada Purushottam Shri Rama even today, 7,100 years later too.

This is why people have venerated Shri Rama for these qualities. It is not for the battle and victory over Ravana alone, but for all these qualities that we respect him and look up to him as a role model. We aspire to have at least some of his qualities.

This Temple of Rama which is coming up with the Bhumi Pujan along with the vigraha or of Ram Lalla is very important. It is important in the context of the 16 qualities that Lord Rama had and which every human being should aspire to have. The message that this Temple will convey are these qualities to humanity at large, say Dr. Hari and Dr. Hema.

Global influence:

Lord Rama is called Ajaanu Bhava, which means tall, handsome and striking both in physical stature and character, by virtue of the actual guna, he carried through out his life.

Right from those times, there has been a widespread influence of Shri Rama which also included Mahatma Gandhi speaking of a Ram Rajya. The present king of Thailand is called Rama 10 and his father was Rama 9.

There is an influence of Shri Rama all over the world say Dr. Hari and Dr. Hema. The ancient civilisations of Such as Mayan, Inca, Aztec etc which were destroyed by the Spanish celebrated a festival around an ideal couple who were also called Rama Sitva. This has been mentioned by none other than Sir. William Jones, a British High court Judge, linguist and luminary of the 1780s. All these civilisations revered the Sun just as Shri Rama and his dynasty which is hailed as a Solar dynasty.

This is how the name of Bhagawan Shri Rama spread from Americas in the East for Bharat, to the Egyptian civilisation in the West of Bharat, where all the Pharaohs belong to the solar dynasty too just like Shri Rama from solar dynasty. All the Pharaohs were called RMS (Ra ma sa). The word Ramses is a Greek-Anglo corruption.

The spread of Rama from Egypt in the west to America in the East with the various signs of connect with Shri Rama across civilisations in between, brings out the international spread of the glory of Bhagawan Shri Rama across millennia and continents. This was because of the qualities of Shri Rama, which transcend time, history, civilisation and geography say Dr. Hari and Dr. Hema.

Shri Rama belongs to the Ravi Kula, where Ravi stands for Sun. The upcoming Ram Mandir will also be a beacon of light for generations of humanity to come. It will throw light on the qualities and character of Shri Rama, which the whole humanity should imbibe and strive to live up to.

That is a true obeisance that we can pay to Bhagawan Shri Rama and is his Ram Lalla murti , our forefathers and to humanity as a whole. It is for all these collective reasons that this Bhumi Pujan is to be looked up to as a major event of celebration for humanity as a whole, Dr. D K Hari and Dr. Hema Hari say.