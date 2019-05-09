  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why the prospects of the Mahagathbandhan will improve in the next two phases

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Azamgarh, May 09: Rubbishing the BJP's claim that it was doing good in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, the opposition 'mahagathbandhan' said that on the other hand the prospects of the opposition alliance was improving day by day.

    Why the prospects of the Mahagathbandhan will improve in the next two phases
    BSP supremo Mayawati addresses an election rally as Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav looks on during Lok Sabha elections campaign, in Azamgarh.PTI Photo

    "Our (electoral) prospects are improving...The prospects of the opposition alliance will further improve in the remaining two phases of Lok Sabha polls," BSP chief Mayawati said at a joint rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav here.

    Will contest from Ambedkar Nagar 'if all goes well': Mayawati hints at her PM ambition

    She said ever since the 'mahagathbandhan' was formed to take on the saffron party, "BJP leaders have lost their sleep."

    Mayawati appealed to the voters to ensure a historic win for Yadav, who is the joint opposition candidate from the Azamgarh seat held by the SP in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

    Hitting back at the BJP, the BSP chief said, "We are not 'mahamilawati', it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is 'mahamilawati'."

    The PM has termed the mahagathbandhan' as the 'mahamilawati' (adulterated) alliance.

    Dubbing the Congress and the BJP as two sides of the same coin, she said, "Dono kaa chaal chalan ek hai (both have same nature and character)."

    Congress, Samajwadi Party betrayed Mayawati: PM Modi

    She said Modi will try to create more confusion in the days to come and appealed to the voters not to fall prey to his designs.

    "Unkey (Modi's) achchey din ladd gaye (his good days are over) and bad days are staring at his face," she said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SP BSP ALLIANCE News

    Read more about:

    sp bsp alliance lok sabha elections 2019 mayawati

    Story first published: Thursday, May 9, 2019, 8:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue