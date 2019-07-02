Why the massive push towards Electric Vehicles is the need of the hour

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Sarthak Burman

New Delhi, July 02: Prime Minister Narendra Modi government is making a massive and sustained push towards a complete switch to electric mobility. NITI Aayog, the government's think-tank, is spearheading this transition to cleaner and zero-emission form of transportation. The move to electric mobility has always been the priority of the Modi government. India aims to achieve this target by 2030.

The government has decided to waive registration charges for electric vehicles. The move, aimed at promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in India, comes at a time when the country plans high penetration for such vehicles by 2030.

Electric vehicles in India to be exempted from registration fees

Plug-in electric vehicles (also known as electric cars or EVs) are connected, fun, and practical. They can reduce emission and even save our money. An electric car is a great way for you, as a consumer, to save a lot of money on gas. However, there are so many different reasons why you should invest in an electric car in the modern day of technology.

Electric cars are entirely charged by the electricity we provide, meaning we don't need to buy any gas ever again. Driving fuel based cars can burn a hole in your pocket as prices of fuel have gone all time high. With electric cars, this cost can be avoided as an average Indian spends 2000 - 4000 rupee on gas each week. Though electricity isn't free, an electric car is far cheaper to run.

These cars can be fuelled for very cheap prices, and many new cars will offer great incentives for you to get money back from the government for going green. Electric cars can also be a great way to save money in your own life. Electric cars are 100 percent eco-friendly as they run on electrically powered engines.

It does not emit toxic gases or smoke in the environment as it runs on clean energy source. They are even better than hybrid cars as hybrids running on gas produce emissions. You'll be contributing to a healthy and green climate.

Electric cars put curb on noise pollution as they are much quieter. Electric motors are capable of providing smooth drive with higher acceleration over longer distances.

Niti Aayog is working with several other ministries on the recommendations, which are part of an electrification effort to help India reduce its fuel import bill and curb pollution. But still this project to be achieved by the year 2030.