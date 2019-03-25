  • search
For Lucknow Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why the Lucknow battle may not be a cake-walk for Rajnath Singh

    By
    |

    Lucknow, Mar 25: Lucknow has been a BJP bastion since 1991. The constituency of former Prime Minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the seat is currently held by Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh.

    The Congress however decided to give the BJP a tough fight in Lucknow and is likely to field Jitin Prasada instead of Dhaurahra. The move was initiated since Prasada is a Brahmin from a prominent political family.

    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI file photo
    Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. PTI file photo

    Prasada won his first election from Shahjahanpur in 2004. In the 2009 polls, he was shifted to Dhaurahra, which he won. However in 2014, he lost the polls to the BJP. While the Congress declared that Prasada would contest from Dhaurahra, there are reports that suggest that he may be moved to Lucknow.

    Rahul Gandhi likely to contest from Wayanad

    This is being done keeping the larger caste equations in mind. The party feels that it may gain if it fields a Brahmin from Lucknow. The Congress also feels that this would send a message that the party is trying to promote the Brahmin leadership in the state.

    In Dhaurahra, 26 per cent of the voters are Dalits, while the Jatavs and Chamrs comprise 11 per cent of the electorate. The non-jatav votes amount to 15 per cent, while the OBCs make up for 22 per cent. The Muslims and Brahmins are 13 and 12 per cent respectively.

    After being dropped from Modi cabinet, Rajiv Pratap Rudy makes a comeback

    Taking these factors into mind, the constituency does not seem to be feasible for Prasada. His 2009 win was largely attributed to the Congress wave and the party feels that this factor may not play out this time around.

    Further it is also felt that fielding a Brahmin from Lucknow would attract the upper caste votes. Further his candidature would make a difference in urban Lucknow as well, the Congress feels.

    More LUCKNOW News

    Read more about:

    rajnath singh lucknow lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Monday, March 25, 2019, 8:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 25, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue