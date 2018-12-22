Why the killing of Soliha Mohammad is a blow to the Ansar in Kashmir

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Srinagar, Dec 22: It was a big win for the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in the war against the dreaded Ansar Ghazwat-ul Hind. Among the six terrorists who were gunned down, one of them has been identified as Soliha Mohammad.

Soliha was a dreaded terrorist and a right hand man of the outfit's chief, Zakir Musa. The Ansar is a relative new terror outfit that was formed last year after Musa fell apart with the Hizbul Mujahideen.

Also Read | Punjab on high alert after Kashmir terrorist Zakir Musa is spotted

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Arampora village in Awantipora in South Kashmir. The operation was launched after specific intelligence was provided about the presence of the terrorists.

The encounter today is a big blow to the Ansar, which had grown in strength and also numbers in the Valley. This outfit was being nurtured by Pakistan, not just to strike in the Valley, but also coordinate with terror groups in Punjab as well.

Also Read | Jaish terrorists have infiltrated Punjab: State remains on high alert

It may be recalled that Musa was recently spotted in Punjab, following which a high alert was declared. Security officials tell OneIndia that the killing of Musa's aide is a big blow to the outfit. Soliha was a high profile terrorist and helped Musa set up modules of the Ansar in the Valley.