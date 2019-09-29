  • search
Trending Mann Ki Baat Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why the killing of Hizbul’s Osama is a major success for the forces

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 29: A terrorist wanted in the killing of a senior BJP leader and RSS functionary was gunned down in the encounter that took place in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

    The top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been identified as Osama. His associates Zahid and Farooq too were killed in the encounter. The killing of Osama was a major success for the forces as he considered to be a dreaded terrorist.

    CRPF jawans during an encounter with the terrorists at Batote in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir
    CRPF jawans during an encounter with the terrorists at Batote in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir

    He was involved in several sensational incidents and was also behind the killing of a senior BJP leader, Anil Parihar and his brother Ajith Parihar. On November 1 last year. Osama was also involved in the killing of an RSS functionary, Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO on April 9 this year.

    2,000 and counting: Pakistan violates ceasefire once again

    Further Osama was also wanted in several incidents of weapons snatching. Osama was leading a group of terrorists who were involved in weapon snatching. It may be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir police had said that the weapon snatching case had been solved. The police had also named six terrorists including Osama. The J&K police said that they had arrested three terrorists in connection with this case.

    The Army said that at 7.30 am on Saturday, two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civilian vehicle at the general area Batote on the highway. The driver was alert and did not stop the vehicle. He rushed to the nearest Army post following which the quick reaction team reacted promptly and contact was established with the terrorists.

    After a brief encounter, the terrorists went into a residential home. The area was immediately cordoned off, following which the encounter re-started at 1 pm.

    The house owner Vijay Kumar was trapped and the security forces made several attempts to get the terrorists to surrender.

    The terrorists however tried to buy time as they were planning to escape. They however came out of the house while firing indiscrimiately. The forces however eliminated the terrorists in the encounter.

    More HIZBUL MUJAHIDEEN News

    Read more about:

    hizbul mujahideen jammu and kashmir encounter

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue