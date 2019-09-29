Why the killing of Hizbul’s Osama is a major success for the forces

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 29: A terrorist wanted in the killing of a senior BJP leader and RSS functionary was gunned down in the encounter that took place in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist has been identified as Osama. His associates Zahid and Farooq too were killed in the encounter. The killing of Osama was a major success for the forces as he considered to be a dreaded terrorist.

He was involved in several sensational incidents and was also behind the killing of a senior BJP leader, Anil Parihar and his brother Ajith Parihar. On November 1 last year. Osama was also involved in the killing of an RSS functionary, Chanderkant Sharma and his PSO on April 9 this year.

Further Osama was also wanted in several incidents of weapons snatching. Osama was leading a group of terrorists who were involved in weapon snatching. It may be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir police had said that the weapon snatching case had been solved. The police had also named six terrorists including Osama. The J&K police said that they had arrested three terrorists in connection with this case.

The Army said that at 7.30 am on Saturday, two suspicious individuals tried to stop a civilian vehicle at the general area Batote on the highway. The driver was alert and did not stop the vehicle. He rushed to the nearest Army post following which the quick reaction team reacted promptly and contact was established with the terrorists.

After a brief encounter, the terrorists went into a residential home. The area was immediately cordoned off, following which the encounter re-started at 1 pm.

The house owner Vijay Kumar was trapped and the security forces made several attempts to get the terrorists to surrender.

The terrorists however tried to buy time as they were planning to escape. They however came out of the house while firing indiscrimiately. The forces however eliminated the terrorists in the encounter.