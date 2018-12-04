Why the Kapus matter in the Kukatpally seat in Telangana

Hyderabad, Dec 4: The Kukatpally seat in Telangana is a high-profile one considering the fact that NTR's grand daughter Nandamuri Suhasini is contesting from here.

The TRS is keeping a close watch on this seat as there is a traditional TDP vote bank here dominated by the non-Telangana state origin voters. Will the TRS be able to take this seat or will the voters back the TDP.

There have been some interesting developments in this constituency since the past few days. Last week, the Reddy community from AP declared support to the TRS. Most of them are followers of YSR Congress chief, Jagan Mohan Reddy. They are known to vote against the Chandrababu Naidu led TDP.

This constituency has seen several developments. While the support of the Reddys is a plus for the TRS, the party however suffered a setback when its G Padma Rao, who was also in charge of this constituency quit the party and announced support to the TDP.

In the 2014 elections, Rao had contested on a TRS ticket, but lost the elections to Madhavaram Rao of the TDP. Madhavaram however later shifted to the TRS.

The resignation of Padma Rao is expected to have an impact on the TRS. The TRS was quick to woo the support of the Kapu community, which has around 64,000 votes. Some of the Kapu leaders like the Reddys have announced support to the TRS.

The Kapu votes would be extremely crucial to the prospects of any candidate from this constituency. In 2014, this community had played a major role and backed the TDP. This year however it appears as though the community is divided in its support. The candidate who can swing the Kapu votes in its favour would go on to become the winner.