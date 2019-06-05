Why the EC’s announcement on Kashmir was timed with release of top 10 terrorists’ hit-list

New Delhi, June 05: There was a loud and clear message that was sent out on Tuesday. The Election Commission said that it would hold elections later this year and the schedule would be announced after the Amarnath Yatra.

However prior to this there was another announcement that was made. This related to the top ten terrorists in the Valley. A fresh hit list was prepared by the Union Home Ministry. Top sources tell OneIndia that there is a loud and clear message and that is the security forces have been asked to gun down these terrorists, before the elections can be conducted.

While there has been criticism that the state elections are being delayed, the fact is that the atmosphere is not conducive at the moment. There are still a few A+++ category terrorists, who need to be eliminated before elections can be held. In addition to this the rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits too cannot take place in such an environment.

Currently the biggest challenge is to ensure the safe passage of the Amarnath Yatra. All the focus is around it and the government wants to ensure that it passes off peacefully. The Amarnath Yatra, which lasts 46 days will begin from July 1 onwards.

Intelligence Bureau officials say that the likes of Riyaz Naiku, Arshad ul Haq among other terrorists would try and strike during this period. Hence it becomes extremely important to go after the top ten on the list, before the elections can be held, the IB officer also said.

Top ten terrorists on the hit-list:

1.Riyaz Naiku alias Mohammed Bin Qasim

A ++ category

2.Wasim Ahmed alias Osama

District Commander, Lashkar-e-Tayiba

3.Mohammad Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Maulvi

Hizbul Mujahideen

4.Mehrazuddin

District Commander of Hizbul Mujahideen in Baramulla.

5.Dr. Saifullah alias Saifullah Mir alias Dr. Saif

Hizbul Mujahideen

6.Arshad ul Haq

A ++ category

Hizbul Mujahideen

7.Hafiz Omar

Jaish-e-Mohamamd

8.Zaheed Sheikh alias Omar Afghani

Jaish-e-Mohammed

9.Javed Matoo alias Faisal alias Shakib alias Musab

Al Badar

10.Ejaz Ahmad Malik

Hizbul Mujahideen