    Why the disqualification of 17 rebels will be pleasing news for Yediyurappa

    Bengaluru, July 28: The disqualification of the MLAs by the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly would help B S Yeddyurappa, when he takes the trust vote on Monday.

    The Speaker has in all disqualified 17 rebel MLAs. The Speaker had disqualified 3 rebels on Thursday. On Sunday he announced that he had disqualified 14 more MLAs including Shrimant Patil.

    With these disqualifications, the number of the 225 member House is down to 208. The magic number is 105 and that is the exact number of MLAs the BJP has. The party also has the support of one independent MLA. The other was disqualified by the Speaker on Thursday.

    Yeddyurappa had hoped that the rebels would abstain from the House on Monday. His plan was to being down the House strength and the win the trust vote.

    It would be interesting to see what the Supreme Court would have to say on these disqualifications. Three rebels have already moved the court and the matter would be taken up on Monday.

    Story first published: Sunday, July 28, 2019, 12:25 [IST]
