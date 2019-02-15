Why the decision to allow civilian vehicles along with Army convoys was changed

Srinagar, Feb 15: There has been a big debate on the security of the jawans following the Pulwama attack that claimed nearly 44 lives.

Questions are being asked if the attack could have been averted had there not been movement of civilian vehicles on the road at the time the convoy was passing. Sources say that the bomber may have taken advantage of the movement of civilian vehicles and rammed his car into the bus in which the CRPF jawans were travelling.

An officer tells OneIndia that in the 1990s the movement of civilian vehicles along the highway was not allowed when the Army convoy was passing. This was done to sanitise the area and ensure that the convoys move under high security.

However, in the late 1990s, the convoys came under attack by terrorists, failing which it was decided to change the strategy. It was felt that allowing civilian vehicles to move when the convoys were passing would be better for the security of the Army personnel.

Terrorists in Kashmir normally refrain from attacking civilians and hence it was decided that the convoys would be safer if the movement of civilian vehicles was allowed at the same time.

Officials say that it is extremely difficult manning the highway. There is a particular stretch of 35 kilometres between Bijbehera town and Pampore on the Srinagar. The highway is an important one and it is extremely difficult to shut it down when a convoy passes, the officer also explained.

This 35 kilometre stretch falls on the Srinagar-Jammu highway and terrorists have often targeted the forces on this route.

This has been raised at several meetings and it was decided to install CCTVs at several locations. However this exercise has not been entirely effective as many areas are still not covered. In addition to this many CCTVs were not working as well, a senior officer informed OneIndia.

The decision to spruce up security along the highway was taken after the year 2017 witnessed several attacks on convoys travelling along the highway. Further it was also decided that when the convoy travels, no civilian vehicles would be allow to enter in between.

Despite these measures being taken, a suicide bomber of the Jaish-e-Mohammad rammed his explosive laden vehicle into a bus carrying the CRPF jawans. Officials say that this attack calls for several course correction measures. We need to closely look into the routes that the terrorists use. For instance terrorists have crossed over through the Jhelum river and attacked convoys along the same routes.