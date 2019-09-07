  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why the Chandrayaan 2 mission is not a failure

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Sep 07: The Vikram Lander lost contact with the control room and this was heartbreaking for the entire nation. However, what must bear in mind is that this is a setback and not a failure.

    The Chandrayaan 2 Orbiter still remains in operation and will continue to study the moon. It can take pictures of the moon and send it to ISRO. The Orbiter has a 1,000 watt electric power generation capacity. It can take pictures of the moon over the next one year.

    Why the Chandrayaan 2 mission is not a failure
    File photo

    The Orbiter features 8 science experiments that include, Terrain Mapping Camera 2, Large Area Soft X-ray Spectrometer, Imaging IR Spectrometer, Solar X-ray Monitor, Orbiter High-Resolution Camera, Dual Frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar, Chandrayaan-2 Atmospheric Explorer 2 and Dual Frequency Radio Science payload says an article in nasaspaceflight.com.

    So close: All you need to know about the Vikram Lander

    ISRO officials say that 95 per cent of the Chandrayaan 2 is still safe. The orbiter will keep circling the moon and also click pictures for 1 year.

      Chandrayaan 2: India loses contact with lander moments before touchdown

      The mission life is one year and the Orbiter can take images of the moon and send it to ISRO. Chandrayaan 2 comprises three segments-the Orbiter, Vikram and Pragyan. Vikram separated from the Orbiter on September 2.

      A normal performance was observed up to an altitude of 2.1 kilometres, ISRO said after the Vikram Lander lost communication with the ground station.

      13 minutes after the Vikram began its descent that communication with the Chandrayaan 2 lander was lost. The lander failed to make a smooth soft landing and was unable to bring down its speed to the required level.

      The failure took place 13 minutes after the descent began hoping to reduce its speed from 6,048 km per hour to 7 km per hour. The reduction to 7 kilometres or lower was required for a soft landing.

      Chandrayaan 2: Vikram Lander travelled 548 kilometres in parabolic path before losing contact

      The moon lander, Vikram was separated from its orbiting mothership. It performed a series of manoeuvres to lower its altitude for a touchdown between 1.30 am and 2.30 am.

      ISRO had termed this operation as tricky and even called it 15 minutes of terror. All around 2.1 kilometres from the surface, contact was lost. The data was being analysed, scientists at ISRO said.

      More ISRO News

      Read more about:

      isro chandrayaan 2

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue