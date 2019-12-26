Why the CDS will be a first among equals among the three service chiefs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 26: The new Chief of Defence Staff would be a 4-star rank general. The CDS would be the single point advisor to the Government on matters relating to the military. The advice by the CDS would also be binding on the three service chiefs.

This would mean that the CDS would be a first among equals among three service chiefs.

In India including the CDS, there are four other posts that have a four star rank. They are the Admiral of the Indian Navy, Air Chief Marshal of the Indian Air Force, General of the Indian Army and the Director the Intelligence Bureau.

Name of India’s first CDS likely to be announced today

CDS will head the department of military affairs, which would be under the Defence Ministry. The Armed Forces will fall under the ambit of the department of military affairs. The Chief of Defence Staff will head the same and the department will have an appropriate mix of both civilians and military officers.

Further, the department of military affairs under the CDS will facilitate the restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations including through the establishment of joint and theatre commands.

The CDS would be supported by the Integrated Defence staff. The CDS would have a second role and will be the permanent Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee.

The CDS would be a one-point reference for the Prime Minister in all security-related matters, especially those concerning the military. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his Independence Day address, had said that in order to further better coordination between the forces, I want to announce that India will have a Chief of Defence Staff.

This would ensure that the forces are more effective, Modi also said during his Independence Day speech.

The first time that the recommendation for this post was made was by the K Subrahmanyam Committee that was set up after the Kargil. Another committee headed by Naresh Chandra which was set up to suggest reforms in higher defence management had also suggested the importance of such a post.

CDS will facilitate restructuring of military commands

NEWS AT 3 PM 26th DEC, 2019

The committee, however, suggested that the post of a Chairman, Joint Chief of Staff be created. The CDS would focus on coordination between the three service chief when it comes to procurements, budgeting, logistics and training. The Army, Navy and IAF chief will, however, continue to have operational command of their respective forces.