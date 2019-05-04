  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why talk about Rahul's citizenship now, he has been MP for 15 years: Sam Pitroda

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 04: Exuding confidence that the Congress is going to win the elections, Sam Pitroda asked why the BJP is raising the issue of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship now when he has been ' member of parliament for 15 years'.

    "Don't underestimate intelligence of Indian people," he added, and further said that the ground level reality is very different from what the media is portraying.

    A file photo of Sam Pitroda
    A file photo of Sam Pitroda

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Pitroda said there has been a substantive change in Rahul Gandhi in the last two-three years.

    "Based on our assessment we believe we are winning , we are winning because at the ground level reality is very different from what the media is portraying. People at the bottom have figured this out that Modi government did not deliver," he said.

    Pitroda, Gandhi family confidante and Indian Overseas Congress Chief, made headlines last month when he questioned death toll in Balakot air strike

    On being asked if Congress is going to pitch for Gandhi as Prime Minister if voted to power, he emphasised, "Sam Pitroda is going to pitch him (Rahul) as the Prime Minister."

    Sam Pitroda questions death toll in Balakot air strike

    When asked about BJP's Subramanian Swamy approaching the court over Rahul Gandhi's citizen ship, Pitroda questioned its timing.

    He has been member of parliament for 15 years ,you sat with him in the parliament. You worked with him in parliament.Why did you wake up today with lies?You think people are stupid? Don't underestimate intelligence of Indian people," he told ANI.

    Swamy had reportedly alleged that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 and that Gandhi was one of the directors of the company.

    On asked if the opposition which seems scattered would come together after polls, Pitroda said all are clear on the common goal.

    "No, do not think there anything to worry ,they will all come together at the right time , I can assure you. All are clear on the common goal ,they all want democracy, they all want inclusion, they all want peace," he added.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SAM PITRODA News

    Read more about:

    sam pitroda congress lok sabha elections 2019 rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 10:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue