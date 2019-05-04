Why talk about Rahul's citizenship now, he has been MP for 15 years: Sam Pitroda

India

New Delhi, May 04: Exuding confidence that the Congress is going to win the elections, Sam Pitroda asked why the BJP is raising the issue of Rahul Gandhi's citizenship now when he has been ' member of parliament for 15 years'.

"Don't underestimate intelligence of Indian people," he added, and further said that the ground level reality is very different from what the media is portraying.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Pitroda said there has been a substantive change in Rahul Gandhi in the last two-three years.

"Based on our assessment we believe we are winning , we are winning because at the ground level reality is very different from what the media is portraying. People at the bottom have figured this out that Modi government did not deliver," he said.

Pitroda, Gandhi family confidante and Indian Overseas Congress Chief, made headlines last month when he questioned death toll in Balakot air strike

On being asked if Congress is going to pitch for Gandhi as Prime Minister if voted to power, he emphasised, "Sam Pitroda is going to pitch him (Rahul) as the Prime Minister."

When asked about BJP's Subramanian Swamy approaching the court over Rahul Gandhi's citizen ship, Pitroda questioned its timing.

He has been member of parliament for 15 years ,you sat with him in the parliament. You worked with him in parliament.Why did you wake up today with lies?You think people are stupid? Don't underestimate intelligence of Indian people," he told ANI.

Swamy had reportedly alleged that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 and that Gandhi was one of the directors of the company.

On asked if the opposition which seems scattered would come together after polls, Pitroda said all are clear on the common goal.

"No, do not think there anything to worry ,they will all come together at the right time , I can assure you. All are clear on the common goal ,they all want democracy, they all want inclusion, they all want peace," he added.