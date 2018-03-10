Why Sunil Deodhar asked Tripura CM to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned?

Hours after Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb took charge on Saturday, state BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar has given an advice to his colleague.

Sunil Deodhar,widely credited for BJP's emphatic victory in Tripura, alleged that a woman's skeleton was found in septic tank at Manik Sarkar's house in 2005.

Sunil Deodhar tweeted, "Woman's skeleton was found in septic tank at Manik Sarkar's house in 2005. These people lived there for 25 years and have been political murderers, so I've requested Mr. Biplab Deb to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before they occupy them."

I request @BjpBiplab, new CM of Tripura, to get septic tanks of all minister quarters cleaned before occupying them. It should be recollected that a woman’s skeleton was found in septic tank of Ex CM Manik Sarkar's quarter on Jan 4, 2005 but the case was deliberately suppressed. — Sunil Deodhar (@Sunil_Deodhar) March 10, 2018

In the 2014 Indian general election, Deodhar was appointed as the campaign manager to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi. Deodhar, who hails from Maharashtra, is the BJP's national "Prabhari" in Tripura and has been spearheading various agitations on behalf of his party against the ruling Left Front.

Biplab Kumar Deb took charge as Tripura Chief Minister in Agartala today. The new CM was accompanied his 'Bhai Sahab'. His 'bhai sahab' is none other than Tripura BJP in-charge Sunil Deodhar.

Deb tweeted, "Thank you Shri @Sunil_Deodhar ji. I would rather call you Bhai Sahab, you are my foundation, following your guidance I traveled across the state. You accompanied my ups and downs in life. Once again thank you from the bottom of my heart."

