Why students of this Delhi school hate to go home even after regular hours

New Delhi, Oct 2: Schools are generally perceived to be places that many pupils find boring. It's all or mostly about study and exams. But here is a school in North Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar where the students never feel monotonous and even prefer to stay back at school after the regular hours.

Why they love to stay back in school? It is because they get to do things that they are passionate about. These students rush to 'Creativity Adda' - an alternative space in the school where the kids are free to master other skills and explore the things that excite them, all for free.

"'Creativity Adda' is a space where kids have the freedom to determine their passion and what they want to do in life. After school hours, the kids are free to do whatever they want. During the time that a kid spends here, a student has the luxury to explore his passion," Ashish Kumar Tiwari, co-founder of the alternative education model, is quoted by saying as InUth.

'Creativity Adda' is a joint collaboration between a corporation's CSR initiative and an NGO called Shikshantar which promotes alternative education. It was flagged off three years ago at a school in Old Delhi's Darya Ganj.

The space has six different learning hubs and the students can opt any one without paying anything.

The school has six hubs for students to explore

There is a 'Community Media Lab' where the pupils learn photography, film-making, etc. There is a 'Slow Food Junior Chef Academy' where the students learn cooking and marketing of their food. The third is 'Design Studio and Makers Space' where kids learn skills about robotics, audio, carpentry and electrical lamps making. There is a 'Repair Cafe' where kids repair household appliances that have gone out of order. The fifth is a 'Sport and Fitness' centre where the children play sports like table tennis, carrom, skating, etc. And finally, the 'Music, Dance and Art academy' where the kids explore their cultural talents in the form of dancing, singing, theatre, etc., the InUth report said.