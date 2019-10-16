  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why so many leaders campaigning when CM confident of win: Supriya Sule

    By PTI
    |

    Thane, Oct 16: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule has questioned the presence of several central ministers and senior BJP leaders from across the country to campaign for the Maharashtra Assembly polls when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is confident of an easy win.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Addressing a rally at Kalyan town in Thane district of Maharashtra on Tuesday night for NCP nominee Prakash Tare, she dubbed the BJP's demand for the Bharat Ratna honour for Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar as an "election gimmick".

    Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been addressing a number of rallies in the state to campaign for the BJP, Sule sought to know why he did not pay a visit to Kolhapur, Satara, and Sangli in August when the districts were ravaged by floods after heavy rains.

    "When the chief minister says there is no fight at all for the BJP in Maharashtra, what is the need for so many senior party leaders, including CMs of various states and Union ministers, to campaign in Maharashtra?" she asked.

    "This shows the BJP is not sure of its victory," the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said. Hitting out at the BJP over its demand of the Bharat Ratna for Savarkar in its poll manifesto, Sule, who is the daughter of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, said it was nothing but an "election gimmick".

    Sule said she had earlier in the Lok Sabha sought the highest civilian honour for social reformers Savitribai Phule and Mahatma Phule for their contribution to society, and even presented a memorandum of her demand to Fadnavis. She accused the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena of "ignoring" several burning issues in the state and diverting people's attention from them.

    Why is Fadnavis shielding the corrupt: AAP wants to know

    In her speech, she lauded the work of late NCP leader R R Patil towards the development of the state, especially the cleanliness campaign undertaken by him.

    More MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2019 News

    Read more about:

    maharashtra assembly elections 2019

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 10:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue