Why Smriti Irani says, 'Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath?'

A poster of Indian National Congress (INC) party at the London office of the Cambridge Analytica's now-suspended CEO Alexander Nix might add some trouble for the party. The image which is doing rounds on social media shows a poster of Congress' hand symbol which also carries party slogan- 'Development for all'.

According to reports, the picture is from a 2017 BBC documentary made by journalist Jamie Bartlett based on the theme "secrets of silicon valley". The poster on Nix's office wall might be Cambridge Analytica's way of flaunting a big client.

Union Information and Broadcasting minister reacted after video footage went viral on social media, "Kya Baat hai @RahulGandhi Ji.. Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath!" Irani wrote on Twitter.

Kya Baat hai @RahulGandhi Ji.. Congress ka Haath, Cambridge Analytica ke Saath!https://t.co/fUaPlMekMB pic.twitter.com/JieXqUgp3K — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 28, 2018

After Chris Wylie, the whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica (CA) data breach scandal, said that Congress had hired his company, the Congress refuted any such claim. But the image of party's poster at the London office of the Cambridge Analytica might escalate trouble for the beleaguered party.

