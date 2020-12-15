Why should protests take place in US, London for farmers of India?: MoS

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Dec 15: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Monday said that why should demonstrations take place in America, Canada and London in support of farmers' protests happening in India. He raised question asking, "Who is behind this? Some people want to carry out anti-India activities by misusing your (farmers') name. I request farmers to remain vigilant."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet members of the farming community, including Sikh cultivators in Gujarat, during a visit to Kutch district on Tuesday.

An umbrella body of farmers on Monday rendered an apology with "folded hands" to people for the inconvenience caused to them with some key roads blocked for several days now due to their protest but said they were carrying out the demonstration "out of compulsion".

Farmers who were on a day-long hunger strike at the Singhu border broke their fast on Monday evening and said they are not Aatankwadi (terrorists) but Hakwadi (fighting for rights).

Kejriwal challenges Yogi in 2022, AIIMS nurses on indefinite strike | Oneindia News

Farmers protest has entered the 20th day. Since November 26, thousands of farmers are protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. They are demanding that these laws, which were enacted in September, be repealed.