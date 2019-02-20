  • search
    Why Shiv Sena agreed for an alliance with BJP

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Mumbai, Feb 20: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said that he decided to join hands with the BJP because of the saffron party's changed way of dealing with its allies.

    BJP President Amit Shah hugs Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray after announcement of an alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, in Mumbai
    BJP President Amit Shah hugs Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray after announcement of an alliance between Shiv Sena and BJP for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, in Mumbai

    Thackeray was speaking to Sena workers at his residence here.

    Also Read | No 'war for poll gain' rhetoric: Sena cautions govt

    On Monday, Shiv Sena and BJP, the sparring ruling allies, announced that they would contest the coming Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections together.

    "I experienced the change in the way they treat people, hence I decided to join hands with the BJP," Thackeray said.

    He also reiterated that the BJP's proposal that chief minister will be from the party which will send more MLAs to the Assembly was not acceptable to the Sena.

    Also Read | BJP tames the roaring tiger

    "I want to see a Sena chief minister and I will work for it," he said.

    "I have already won in the treaty, now we should win the real battle of election," Thackeray said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 20, 2019, 6:45 [IST]
