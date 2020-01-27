Why #ScientistSisodia is trending?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 27: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is being trolled on Twitter after a video of him went viral on social media, where he can be seen defending the poor quality of Delhi's water supply.

The viral video dates back to May 4, 2019, when Sisodia had said that the residents of Delhi should turn on their water pumps at the time of supply to get clean water.

He explained that if residents turn on their taps during the time of water supply, clean water would flow out.

"If you run your motor after the supply hours, physics says that it will suck in all the waste...It is not scientifically possible to ensure otherwise," Sisodia had said.

The statement did not go down so well with netizens and has evoked memes on social media platforms. After which #ScientistSisodia started trending on Twitter.

Albert Einstein giving his Nobel prize to much deserving #ScientistSisodia for his theory on water supply. pic.twitter.com/UWGUEYQ4ZM — Adv Smokiee (@SmokingSkills_) January 27, 2020

After many inventions, #ScientistSisodia is waiting for Nobel Prize in Physics pic.twitter.com/KLv6DLscEW — Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) January 27, 2020

We must have no doubt now.They are very clear with their agenda.



And the agenda is to break India.



Leaders like Manish Sisodia, Rahul Gandhi and many more are openly supporting this.



Wake up before it's too late. #ScientistSisodia pic.twitter.com/kcAmaoNqrM — Shiv Sharma (@shivsharmaIND) January 27, 2020