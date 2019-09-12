  • search
Trending MV Act Nitin Gadkari
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why saving Aarey forest is important for Mumbai

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Sep 12: The battle to save the 1,300 hectare Aarey forest land, Mumbai's last green lung in the northern suburb, Goregaon continues. The Maharashtra government is mulling to provide a part of this ecologically sensitive zone for a Metro car shed, invoking strong protest by environmentalists and citizens' groups.

    Aaray forest
    Aaray forest

    The first of these, which will open up this green lung to commercialisation, is a car shed for the upcoming Mumbai Metro 3, which is being funded by the Japanese company, Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) with 57% of the project cost , which is about 2,036 Million $. A car shed is nothing but a parking lot and service area for metro trains.

    Save Aarey forest movement

    Save Aarey forest movement

    The Aarey forest used to be part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. In 1949, after a survey by dairy development experts, 3,160 acres were pencilled off for the Aarey Milk Colony, which comprised a milk factory, pastures for cattle grazing and residential units for labourers.

    The Save Aarey movement opposes the car shed construction as it will be declared a high security area and will rob enthusiasts of one of their favourite cycling or trekking venues, not to mention the consequences of the felling of over 2,000 trees.

    Save Aarey forest gets massive support

    Save Aarey forest gets massive support

    Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray and many Bollywood celebrities have expressed concern over the decision to cut 2700 trees for the construction.

    Expressing his disappointment over the treatment of Mumbai's green cover, Thackeray stated that only Shiv Sena had refrained from supporting the chopping of trees in Aarey forest for building a car shed for the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's Metro-3 project.

    Why Aaray forest is important?

    Why Aaray forest is important?

    It is a well known fact that green cover in cities can help tackle rising air pollution. The Nature Conservancy's study reports how urban trees can remove up to a quarter of PM pollution within a few meters, and can even function as a barrier for local residents, filtering bad air.

    A study published in The Nature Conservancy says urban trees can remove as much as a quarter of the particulate matter pollution within a few meters, and when planted in the right places, can offer a very effective barrier, filtering bad air and protecting local residents. It adds that cities with high population density, high levels pollution and heat, and a low cost of planting trees showed the highest return on investment - Delhi ranked third among 245 countries that would have the highest return on investment (ROI) in reducing particulate matter, Mumbai fifth and Ahmedabad seventh. In terms of ROI in reducing heat, Mumbai ranked number 2.

    Are people against metro in Mumbai?

    Are people against metro in Mumbai?

    Activists say that they are not against the expansion of the metro in Mumbai, but an ecologically sensitive area like Aarey forest, which functions are the largest natural air purifier for the city, cannot be cleared for the metro car shed. There are plenty of non-residential, and industrial locations for the metro car shed to be constructed but, not at the cost of Mumbai's lungs. The MMRCL went ahead without waiting for the National Green Tribunal to pass its verdict on declaring Aarey as a forest.

    If enough people lend their voice to our fight for clean air, we can put pressure on the CM to relocate the metro car shed, the activists say.

    More FOREST News

    Read more about:

    forest

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 23:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue