Why Rahul Gandhi not being at the helm is creating confusion within the Congress

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Congress is in disarray and a crucial meeting of the party is set to take place later today. The possibility of Sonia Gandhi stepping down as the president is high and several within the Congress have sought for the appointment of a full time chief, even if it meant the person was not a Gandhi.

Many within the Congress feel the need to have a full time president as they feel this would end the confusion within the party. For instance, Rahul Gandhi after stepping down as the president in 2019 has stopped meeting leaders for discussions on the ground situation. He says that he is no longer the chief and hence is not holding disscussions.

This has however added to the confusion as Rahul Gandhi continues to set the agenda with his tweets and statements. He has launched several all out attacks against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, which many within the party believe is not suitable. Despite not being the president and also not meeting with party workers, Rahul Gandhi continues to set the agenda and this has left several confused. While many feel that his personalised attacks against the PM is not good, he however maintains that this is the best strategy.

The big question is who will take over as the president of the party. There is bound to be a pitch for either Sonia Gandhi to continue as president or for Rahul to take over. Both are unlikely to heed to the request. Many in the party would want Priyanka Gandhi to take over, but that scenario looks very unlikely for now.

Today's meeting may not end the logjam and the possibility of a new leader being chosen immediately is unlikely. There is a chance of Sonia Gandhi continuing for sometime before a new leader is chosen.