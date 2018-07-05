Why Rahul feels the bullet train should be called ‘magic train’

Amethi, July 5: Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the "tall promises of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming the much talked about bullet train might not materialise at all.

"It should not be called a bullet train. It should be referred to as a magic train... It will never take shape... If at all it is ever made, it is going to be in Congress regime," Gandhi, who arrived on two day visit this morning, said.

Attacking the BJP government's foreign policy, Gandhi said despite the contentious and sensitive issue of Doklam on the border, Modi had preferred sitting on a swing with Chinese president, when he visited India.

The Congress chief, who launched a 'Shakti' portal for quick sharing of party activities among workers, alleged big businessmen were benefitting because of the ruling BJP's policies while the middle class and poorer sections were struggling.

"As much as Rs 2 lakh crores of 15 big businessmen was waived off..The first task that Narendra Modiji did was that he broke the backbone of the small and middle class businessmen," Gandhi alleged while interacting with party workers here.

He (Modi) snatched money from your pockets through GST and demonetisation and gave it away to Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, the Congress president said continuing his tirade. Employment generation had also been hit adversely, he added.

Stressing on the need to strengthen the party organisation upto the village level, he said a lot of work was being done in this regard.

There is a need to get connected with people and strongly put party policies before them, he said speaking to party activists from all assembly segments at Fursatganj.

Later Gandhi visited Pure Dhingai village to condole the death of a farmer who reportedly died recently while waiting for the sale of his crop at a government centre.

During the visit, Gandhi will make a night halt at the party office in Gauriganj.

Last time he stayed in the dak bungalow of Tatarpur in Jagdishpur area unlike his previous visits when he used to stay at the guest house of Sanjay Gandhi hospital.

Earlier this morning, Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome at the Lucknow airport by party workers including UPCC president Raj Babbar.

Tomorrow , the Congress chief is scheduled to hold chaupal with farmers and visit villages before leaving for New Delhi in the afternoon.

