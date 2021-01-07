Why put our people at risk as Kejriwal urges Centre to extend ban on UK flights

Manoj Tiwari invites Delhi CM to his residence, offers to clear 'doubts' about farm laws

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: With concerns over the new mutant strain of COVID-19 rising, Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to consider extending the ban on UK flights.

The Centre had partially lifted the ban and resumed India to UK flights from January 6 onwards. Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the Centre not to lift the ban until January 31.

"Centre has decided to lift the ban and start UK flights. In view of extremely serious COVID situation in UK, I wud (sic)urge central govt to extend the ban till 31 Jan," Kejriwal said.

With great difficulty, people have brought COVID situation in control. UK's COVID situation is v serious. Now, why lift ban and expose our people to risk, he also said.

UK on Wednesday recorded 1,041 deaths, the highest since the peak of the pandemic since April last year.

73 have tested positive for the new UK variant of the virus in India, the health ministry said on Wednesday.