Why PUBG is not banned along with TikTok and other mobile applications?

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, June 30: PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) fans were seen being scared acorss the country as the Indian government decided to ban as many as 59 Chinese apps citing privacy issues. With many wondering if the Battle Royale game, PUBG Mobile -- developed by Chinese firm Tencent Holdings -- would also come in the line of fire, there is more PUBG fans need to know.

The first reason stands out for itself as PUBG does not have a security threat. Only those apps were banned by the India government which were "red-flagged by the Indian intelligence agencies". It can be seen that a total of 59 Chinese apps were deemed as a threat to the country's security.

List of 59 Chinese apps banned by India: TikTok, SHAREiT and WeChat among them

Also, it is assumed that PUBG must have also been screened by the agencies for possible threats, but however, this iconic game did not make to the list of banned apps as the authorities might have seen it as a no-security risk app.

TikTok removed from Apple, Google Play store: A look at events that led to ban in India

The second reason why the app is not banned is because PUBG is not entirely a Chinese app. The game has been created and managed by Bluehole, a South Korean organisation. As PUBG gained popularity, Tencent - a Chinese conglomerate - joined hands with Bluehole to market the product in China. Since then, the two started handling a large portion of its distribution. In India, the game is distributed by Tencent Holdings.