Why PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' received dislikes by millions on YouTube?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme 'Mann Ki Baat' is in the headlines because of the number of dislikes it received on YouTube. It was broadcast on YouTube channels of PIB, BJP and PM Modi where the number of people who disliked it was many times more than those who liked it.

In August, this year, an episode of the monthly radio show where the Prime Minister addressed the nation has become one of the most disliked videos on BJP's YouTube channel in less than 24 hours of being streamed.

In his 68th 'Mann ki Baat' address, the Prime Minister suggested people bring home indigenous breeds as they require less expense on upkeep and are already well adapted to the country's climatic conditions.

#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat started trending on Twitter soon after the episode was aired. Many on YouTube and Twitter questioned the Prime Minister for not addressing the issues JEE and NEET exams.

One of the comments on Youtube read, "He (PM Narendra Modi) does not talk about employment, small enterprises and also education. You are the PM of India we don't need Mann Ki Baat...we need you to fulfill the duty for which we choose you."

Another user wrote, "Enough is Enough! Mr. PM, concentrate on Development instead of just talking."

However, several netizens took a dig at PM Modi for speaking about dog breeds and toys instead of exams postponement. One person commented, "When it's time to talk about Students live, he prefers to talk about dog breeds and toys."

"We just need your answer regarding JEE NEET postponement, if you answer then I'll be fully satisfied," wrote another.

At the time of writing this article, the video had got nearly 80 lakh views with over 44 lakh likes, 1.2 million dislikes and more than 2.5 lakh comments.

During his 'Mann Ki Baat' interaction, PM Modi also referred to Etikoppaka toys, which are made by artisans of Etikoppala on the banks of the Varaha river in Visakhapatnam district.

The toys got GI tagging in 2017, helping them get promoted abroad. To get marketed there as well, samples of the toys had been sent to the ministry concerned for certification.