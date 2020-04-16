Why PM Modi fixed April 20 as the date to ease relaxations in Green Zones

New Delhi, Apr 16: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation, earlier this week, he had announced that several relaxations would be made after April 20. The guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said that the agriculture and some industrial sectors would open after April 20.

Officials tell OneIndia that the decision to fix April 20 as the date to lift certain restrictions was taken after much consideration. The Prime Minister was aware that in order to further contain the virus the lockdown had to be extended until May 3. However he also had in mind the economy and there was an urgent need to revive it.

The announcement of the April 20 date was taken keeping in mind the economy. Further the PM also wanted to give states time to device their own mechanisms and plan on a graded lifting of the lockdown. Further this also gave the states and the Centre time to chalk out issues that rose due to communication gaps. Several states have not gone through the advisory of the Centre properly and had blocked vehicles carrying essential supplies. The Home Ministry had to issue fresh guidelines on the same a few days before the lockdown was extended.

The officer cited above also said that there was a need to plan this out so that some economic activity was allowed. Hence industrial units operating outside the containment zones would resume activity post April 20. The PM was keen that while such activity would resume, he also made it clear that until April 20, the lockdown must be implemented even more stringently. He said that they would monitor the steps being taken at the police station levels.

The officer said that the PM said this because he wanted more and moe green zones by April 20, so that economic activity could resume in these areas. If we have more green zones by April 20, then more activity can be planned he also said.