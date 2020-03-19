Why PM Modi advised senior citizens to stay home

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday advised senior citizens to stay indoors in view of the spread of coronavirus.

According to the data, the senior people are at higher risk for severe disease and the death reported so far in China are those who are older and with underlying health conditions. The data also suggests that the risk of dying from the diseases increases with age.

Since the coronavirus or Covid-19 that became a global pandemic belongs to a family that includes the viruses behind the SARS and ongoing MERS outbreaks affects the part of the lungs where the delivery of oxygen to the bloodstream and the removal of carbon dioxide takes place.

Modi Address LIVE: PM urges janta curfew in wake of COVID-19 outbreak

However, this doesn't mean that senior citizens are considered the starting point of older adulthood by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Also the immune response in your body changes with age.

Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry said there was no community transmission so far in the country and the fourth death reported from Punjab was that of an elderly person who had co-morbid conditions like had diabetes, cardiac issues.

Also, Several major retailers in the world like that of Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, and Stop & Shop have dedicated special opening hours to allow elderly people to shop more comfortably.