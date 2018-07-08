Why people with black cloth were kept out of PM’s Rajasthan rally

Jaipur, July 8: People wearing black or carrying any black cloth on them were kept out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the city on Saturday.

The restriction was apparently meant to rule out any chance of a protest at the venue.

Policemen were seen checking people for any piece of black cloth and anyone wearing a black shirt was not allowed in.

In March, a group of people at the prime minister's rally in Jhunjhunu had waved pieces of black cloth while shouting slogans against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vikas Pathak said about 60 people who appeared suspicious were detained near Amrudon ka Bagh, where the public meeting was held.

The meeting was attended by a large number of beneficiaries of schemes run by the Centre and the state government.

A Gujjar group recently threatened to protest in Jaipur during the prime minister's visit, but had later called off the agitation.

