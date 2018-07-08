  • search

Why people with black cloth were kept out of PM’s Rajasthan rally

Written By: Oneindia Staff
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Jaipur, July 8: People wearing black or carrying any black cloth on them were kept out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in the city on Saturday.

    The restriction was apparently meant to rule out any chance of a protest at the venue.

    Why people with black cloth were kept out of PM’s Rajasthan rally
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the BJP government, at a function in Jaipur on Saturday.PTI Photo

    Policemen were seen checking people for any piece of black cloth and anyone wearing a black shirt was not allowed in.

    In March, a group of people at the prime minister's rally in Jhunjhunu had waved pieces of black cloth while shouting slogans against Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vikas Pathak said about 60 people who appeared suspicious were detained near Amrudon ka Bagh, where the public meeting was held.

    The meeting was attended by a large number of beneficiaries of schemes run by the Centre and the state government.

    A Gujjar group recently threatened to protest in Jaipur during the prime minister's visit, but had later called off the agitation.

    Read more about:

    narendra modi rajasthan bjp government vasundhara raje

    Story first published: Sunday, July 8, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 8, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue