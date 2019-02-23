Why Pakistan’s action against JeM is an eye-wash, insufficient

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 23: India has termed as 'insufficient' the move by Pakistan to take control of the Islamic seminaries of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, which carried out the Pulwama attack.

    File photo of Maulana Masood Azhar
    Indian officials tell OneIndia that on one hand, Pakistan says it has taken control of the seminaries and on the other it let JeM chief, Maulana Masood Azhar get away scot free.

    He has been allowed to leave his headquarters are Bahawalpur and remains under the protection of the Pakistan army. We have seen similar crackdowns in the past, but they were all an eye-wash, the official also added.

    It is not an honest move by Pakistan and only came in the wake of international pressure and also the decision by the FATF to keep Pakistan on the greylist. No action is sufficient unless Pakistan punishes Azhar, the official further added.

    In a statement, Pakistan said that the Government of Punjab has taken control of a campus comprising Madressatul Sabir and Jama-e-Masjid Subhanallah in Bahawalpur.

    The development came a day after Pakistan said that it had banned the Jamaat-ud-Dawa, the financial wing of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba headed by 26/11 mastermind, Hafiz Saeed.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 23, 2019, 6:05 [IST]
