  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Why not PM?’: Modi asks student who wanted tips to become President

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 07: After gloom over the ISRO's loss of contact with Chandrayaan 2's moon lander, PM Modi walked up to the students and told them not to be disappointed by setbacks in life but strive hard to overcome them.

    When a student asked PM Modi to give him tips to become the President of India, he jovially asked the boy why he doesn't aim to become the Prime Minister instead.

    Modi interacts with students after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2
    Modi interacts with students after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2

    "My aim is to become President of India so what steps I should follow," asked the boy.

    "Why President? Why not Prime Minister?" replied the Prime Minister.

    "Aim big in life and divide targets into small parts. Go for achieving these small goals. Forget about what you missed and never let disappointment enter in the way," the prime minister told students.

    Chandrayaan 2: Orbiter will circle moon for a year, clickpictures

    Sixty students from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, were present to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    In a statement, Isro said Vikram Lander was moving as per pans but just 2.1 km above Moon's surface, it lost contact with ground control centre. "The data is being analysed," said Isro chief K Sivan.

    At present, we do not know the exact status of Vikram and how it landed on Moon. Isro has said further details will be announced once it analyses data.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at Isro to watch the historic moment, told Isro scientists they should not be disheartened and India is proud of their achievements.

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi chandrayaan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue