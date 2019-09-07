‘Why not PM?’: Modi asks student who wanted tips to become President

New Delhi, Sep 07: After gloom over the ISRO's loss of contact with Chandrayaan 2's moon lander, PM Modi walked up to the students and told them not to be disappointed by setbacks in life but strive hard to overcome them.

When a student asked PM Modi to give him tips to become the President of India, he jovially asked the boy why he doesn't aim to become the Prime Minister instead.

"My aim is to become President of India so what steps I should follow," asked the boy.

"Why President? Why not Prime Minister?" replied the Prime Minister.

"Aim big in life and divide targets into small parts. Go for achieving these small goals. Forget about what you missed and never let disappointment enter in the way," the prime minister told students.

Sixty students from all over the country who, after having won a space quiz, were present to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, Isro said Vikram Lander was moving as per pans but just 2.1 km above Moon's surface, it lost contact with ground control centre. "The data is being analysed," said Isro chief K Sivan.

At present, we do not know the exact status of Vikram and how it landed on Moon. Isro has said further details will be announced once it analyses data.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at Isro to watch the historic moment, told Isro scientists they should not be disheartened and India is proud of their achievements.