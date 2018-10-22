Why no prosecution against media outlets who out rape victim’s identity: SC

New Delhi, Oct 22: The Supreme Court has sought to know why there has been no prosecution against media outlets who out the identity of rape victims. The observations were made by Justice Madan Lokur.

When a media outlet or journalist outs the identity of a rape victim, especially a child, why is there is no prosecution, Justice Lokur sought to know.

Don't media regulators like the Press Club of India, Editors Guild, IBF, NBSA have a duty to inform the police about the offence, the judge also asked.

Justice Lokur said that the NBSA affidavit shows not a single criminal prosecution was launched against journalists committing offences like outing the identity of sexual abuse victims. If you do not prosecute a person for doing something criminal, then why are you here in the first place, Justice Lokur said.