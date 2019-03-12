Why no mechanism to track unnatural income of netas, SC asks Govt

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 12: The Supreme Court has asked the government why it has not set up a permanent mechanism to track the unnatural increase of assets of candidates. The court has sought a response on this issue from the legislative department secretary and sought for a report in 2 weeks.

The court said that there has been no mechanism to track the unnatural increase in the assets of candidates in the last few years.

The court also asked why the Form 26 which every candidate is required to fill doe not contain a declaration by the candidate that he or she does not suffer from disqualification under any provision of the Representation of Peoples Act.

The matter will be taken up for hearing after two weeks.