  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why no mechanism to track unnatural income of netas, SC asks Govt

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 12: The Supreme Court has asked the government why it has not set up a permanent mechanism to track the unnatural increase of assets of candidates. The court has sought a response on this issue from the legislative department secretary and sought for a report in 2 weeks.

    Why no mechanism to track unnatural income of netas, SC asks Govt

    The court said that there has been no mechanism to track the unnatural increase in the assets of candidates in the last few years.

    Also Read | Not now say SC on plea challenging 10 per cent quota for economically weak

    The court also asked why the Form 26 which every candidate is required to fill doe not contain a declaration by the candidate that he or she does not suffer from disqualification under any provision of the Representation of Peoples Act.

    The matter will be taken up for hearing after two weeks.

    More supreme court NewsView All

    Read more about:

    supreme court income candidates lok sabha elections 2019

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue