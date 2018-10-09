Why no Lok Sabha bypolls in Andhra Pradesh?, EC clarifies

New Delhi, Oct 9: The Election Commission of India Tuesday clarified why bypolls to fill five vacancies in Lok Sabha from Andhra Pradesh were not announced and decided to hold bypolls in Karnataka for two Lok Sabha seats.

In response to newspapers report questioning the announcement of bypolls, EC said, " ...Vacancies from Bellary(ST), Shimoga and Mandya of Karnataka occurred on 18th May, 18th May and 21st May, 2018 respectively, whereas vacancies from the five parliamentary constituencies from Andhra Pradesh have occurred on 20th June, 2018."

Also Read | Karnataka Lok Sabha bypolls: Acid test for Congress-JDS alliance

"Section 151A of Representation of the People Act, 1951 mandates EC to fill casual vacancies in Parliament and State Legislatures through by-elections within 6 months from date of vacancy, provided that remainder of the term of a member in relation to a vacancy is 1 year or more," EC said in its statement.

Also Read | Organisational structure of the Madhya Pradesh BJP in tatters; lacks coordination

EC further stated that in the case of vacancies from Andhra Pradesh, there was no need to hold bye-elections as the remaining term of the Lok Sabha is less than one year from the date of occurrence of vacancies that is 20th June, 2018.