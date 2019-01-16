  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Why Nitish feels that Rahul Gandhi could have prevented JD (U)'s exit from 'Mahagathbandhan'

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 16: The JD(U)-RJD-Congress 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar crumbled after Nitish Kumar walked out of the alliance and formed government in the state with the support of the BJP. Nitih had then cited corruption charges against his former deputy and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as the reason for his decision to walk out of the Grand Alliance.

    The Bihar Chief Minister on Tuesday said he felt let down by Rahul Gandhi as the Congress president did not take a stand on charges against Tejashwi Yadav.

    Why Nitish feels that Rahul Gandhi could have prevented JD (U)s exit from Mahagathbandhan

    Nitish said Gandhi "did not come up with even a statement that could have made me have second thoughts (about leaving the alliance)".

    Also Read | Ram Mandir not our agenda, says Nitish Kumar

    Kumar, who also heads the JD(U), claimed that his party was instrumental in the Congress getting 40 seats to contest in the 2015 assembly polls.

    Kumar had quit the alliance, comprising the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress, in July 2017 after the CBI lodged an FIR against Yadav on corruption charges and the following strife between him and the RJD.

    "It has been always my line that there will be no compromise on crime, corruption and communalism. Their (RJD's) style of functioning was such that it was becoming increasingly difficult for me to work. There was interference at all levels. Their people would telephone police stations with their own decrees," Kumar claimed.

    He was speaking at an event here organised by a private news channel. "Rahul Gandhi had famously tore that ordinance. It was the JD(U) which insisted that it (Congress) be given 40 seats and they ended up winning 28. The RJD, despite its old association with it, was never ready to give it that much weightage," Kumar said.

    In 2003, Gandhi had torn an ordinance brought by the Manmohan Singh government with a provision to protect convicted politicians against disqualification.

    Stating that he resigned as he had no other choice, Kumar said his resignation was immediately followed by an offer of support from the BJP. "So I took the decision (to join hands with the BJP) in the interests of Bihar," he said.

    Also Read | Nitish Kumar 'saturated', 'wants to step down', claims Upendra Kushwaha

    "We have our differences on issues like Ayodhya, Article 370 and Uniform Civil Code since the 1990s. My association with the BJP predates the NDA's formation in 1999. But we have always worked amicably. Even now, we are getting full cooperation from the Narendra Modi government," he said.

    Kumar had snapped ties with the BJP in 2013 following differences over projection of Narendra Modi, the then Gujarat chief minister, as the prime ministerial candidate.

    On a query about the RSS, he said, "I may not agree with their thoughts but I cannot help admiring their consistency and commitment towards organisation building, something those adhering to our socialist ideology never excelled at."

    Recalling the stupendous performances by the JD(U)-BJP combine in 2009 Lok Sabha polls and the assembly elections a year later, Kumar said, "Now we have an important leader like Ram Vilas Paswan with us. So there is no reason why we should not do even better in the upcoming LS polls."

    On the opposition 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance), which comprises the RJD, the Congress, the RLSP, the HAM and some smaller parties, he said, "Even the term mahagathbandhan that they keep flaunting was given by me. After the exit of JD(U), it is just a gathbandhan (alliance)".

    On the RJD's opposition to the quota for upper castes, Kumar, whose party voted in favour of the bill in Parliament, said social changes have led to a sizeable growth in the number of poor among the unreserved category.

    "When they are being helped without infringing on the rights of SCs, STs and OBCs, there should be no complaints," he said. He also asserted that the NDA will face no major problems in the Lok Sabha polls, saying in states like Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, the margin of defeat was small.

    "Moreover, people have vented their ire against the governments that ruled the respective states for long. Now there is nothing that voters are going to hold against the NDA," Kumar said.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Read more about:

    nitish kumar bjp rahul gandhi bihar

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 12:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 16, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue