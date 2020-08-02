Why Nepal’s decision to send its new map to UN is a wasted exercise

YouTube
    New Delhi, Aug 02: The Nepal Government's decision to send its new map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to the United Nations may not yield any results.

    First and foremost, the UN will not show any territories and areas claimed by Nepal as its territories.

    The UN prints its own maps and each one of them comes with a disclaimer. The UN on the maps printed by it says that the boundaries and names that are shown and the designations that have been used on this map do not imply the official endorsement or acceptance by the United Nations.

    Nepal to send revised map with Indian territory to UN, Google

    Moreover the UN also does not use the maps of India, Pakistan or China that is claimed. It only goes by the administration of the areas.

    "We are soon delivering the revised map incorporating Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura to the international community," Nepali media quoted Minister for Land Management, Padma Aryal, as saying.

    The Nepal government is also preparing to publish a book including the "encroached territories" of Kalapani, Lipu Lekh and Limpiyadhura, adding that the first priority, however, is to print the English version of the updated map and distribute it to the international community, local media quoted Aryal as saying.

    On June 13, Nepal's parliament passed the amendment to include the new political map featuring areas of Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura in its Constitution.

    Story first published: Sunday, August 2, 2020, 8:38 [IST]
