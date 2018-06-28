Why Modi sounded the 2019 poll bugle from Maghar, the ‘Gateway to Hell’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the poll bugle for 2019 from Maghar, in Uttar Pradesh which is often referred to as the Gateway to Hell. In 2014, the PM had made holy city of Varanasi the epi-centre of the BJP's campaign and he even won the seat.

The choice of Maghar is an interesting one. The superstition is that anyone who dies in Maghar goes to hell. This was however sought to be dispelled by 15th century poet Kabir who travelled to Maghar to breathe his last.

A statement by the PMO read, that Modi would offer floral tributes at the Sant Kabir Samadhi on the occasion of his 500th death anniversary. He will also visit the Sant Kabir Cave and lay the foundation stone for a Sant Kabir Academy.

The choice of venue is an interesting one. It could act as an outreach to Kabir's followers many of them who are either Dalits and Muslims. The move is an interesting one as Modi has often being accused of being anti-Dalit and anti-minority by the opposition.

In the recent Mann ki Baat edition, Modi had invoked Kabir. He said that Kabir had appealed to the people to rise above divisions of religion and caste and make knowledge and wisdom the sole basis of recognition.

