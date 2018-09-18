Why Modi govt is shying away from JPC to probe into Rafale deal? asks AK Antony

New Delhi, Sep 18: Former Defence Minister and Congress leader AK Antony on Tuesday accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of suppressing facts on Rafale deal. Antony asked why Modi government is shying away from ordering JPC to probe Rafale deal.

Antony said, " 'State of the Art Technology' is the costliest thing to acquire, in today's times. Modi Govt's deal of 36 Rafales brazenly forgoes 'Transfer of Technology' clause. This means that the price of the aircraft must be substantially cheaper than the UPA deal, if it is without 'Transfer of Technology'. "

"Instead of HAL manufacturing the aircrafts, all the 36 are being produced in France, so the price must be again cheaper, he said.

"Instead of getting a cheaper price per aircraft, Modi Govt is purchasing 36 aircrafts for Rs 60,145 Cr, as revealed by the Annual Report of Dassault Aviation & Reliance Press Release i.e Rs 1670.70 Cr per aircraft; while during UPA-Congress Govt, per aircraft prices comes to Rs 526.10 Cr i.e. Rs 18,940 Cr for 36 aircrafts. Even without 'Transfer of Technology' why is the Modi Govt paying Rs 41,205 Cr more for the deal?," asked AK Antony.

He alleged that it is unfortunate that defence minister is trying to tarnish HAL's image nationally and globally. " If HAL does not have the required capability, please let us know which company in India has the capability to manufacture fighter aircrafts?," he asked.