  • search
Trending Ayodhya Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why Mehbooba Mufti will be the last in line to be freed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir may be the last in line to get released.

    A day before the abrogation of Article 370, the government had detained several top leaders including Mehbooba, Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah. While the government has been releasing several leaders, there is an assessment being conducted where the above mentioned three leaders are said to be concerned.

    File photo of Mehbooba Mufti
    Mehbooba Mufti under house arrest

    During the various rounds of talks to encourage political dialogue, the government has found Mehbooba to be the most adamant. Further, the intelligence reports also go on to suggest that if released now, she would get people out of the streets and protest. It may be recalled that in her last speech before the abrogation she had said that anyone attempting to fiddle with the special status would perish.

    PDP delegation defers meeting with Mehbooba Mufti

    The government has been reaching out to her but has found that she has not been willing to soften her stand. On the other hand, the government feels that Farooq Abdullah and his son, Omar Abdullah may be easier to handle.

    The government is in the process of conducting the Block Development Polls. Both the National Conference (NC) and the PDP have said that they would not contest the elections. The government is attempting to restore normalcy in the valley and wants to facilitate a political dialogue as well. The government would free all the leaders in a phased manner. However, when it comes to Mehbooba, she may be the last in line to be free.

    More MEHBOOBA MUFTI News

    Read more about:

    mehbooba mufti released farooq abdullah intelligence reports jammu and kashmir

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue