Why Jyotiraditya Scindia is trending on Twitter?

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 06: Amid alleged rift with Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh, peculations are rife that the former Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has removed 'BJP' from his Twitter profile.

Dismissing the rumours, Scindia tweeted, "Sadly, false news travels faster than the truth."

In a major blow to Congress, Scindia had switched over to the BJP in March this year along with 22 supporter MLAs. Their resignation from the Congress and the MP Assembly led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government on March 20, and return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister on March 23.

"There has been no change in my Twitter bio. The reports going on in the media have no basis. People should not pay attention to such rumours. The things that were there in the bio at the time of my joining the BJP are still there. There was only a change of photo on Twitter handle when I came in," news agency IANS quoted him as saying.