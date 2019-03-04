Why JeM and Lashkar attributes Ghazwa-e-Hind to the Prophet

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 04: Ghazwa-e-Hind or holy war against India is part of the audacious programmes of both the Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Tayiba.

Interestingly, both these terror groups have attributed Ghazwa-e-Hind to the Prophet. Citing the Prophet, the group tells its cadres that it had been said that the Army would rise from the west and seize India from Islam.

Both groups during its various conclaves had cited this and attributed the same to the Prophet. During recent meetings of the two terror outfits, the leaders spoke about rolling out Ghazwa-e-Hind in a bid way.

The first priority would be take over Kashmir, they had said. Once this is done the entire map of India can be changed. On the Kashmir issue, the commanders pointed out that Kashmiris has been fighting the Hindus even before the birth of Pakistan. Islam and Kashmir and Islam and Pakistan are not separate, they also said.

Intelligence agencies say that these audacious attacks that are carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammad are part of its Ghazwa-e-Hind policy, The most deadly terror strikes of the JeM in the past 20 years include attacks on the Pathankot airbase, the Army brigade headquarters in Uri, the Badamibagh cantonment in Srinagar and the bombing of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

The terrorist group, with close links with al-Qaida, had resolved at a conference held in Okara district in Pakistan on November 27, 2017, that it would continue its "Ghazwa-e-Hind" irrespective of the Indo-Pak ties.