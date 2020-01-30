Why January 30 is observed as Martyrs’ Day 2020 or Shaheed Diwas?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 30: Fifteen countries in the world including India, celebrate Martyrs' Day to give respect to their freedom fighters. And in India, Shaheed Diwas is celebrated every year on January 30 and March 23 to pay homage to the victims who fought for the freedom, glory, welfare and progress of India.

Why is Martyrs' Day celebrated on January 30?

Mahatma Gandhi, the most renowned name in the history of India's freedom struggle was assassinated by Nathuram Godse at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during evening prayers on January 30, 1948. He was 78 at that time. The day is also observed as Martyrs Day. He was a strong supporter of maintaining India as a secular and a non-violent nation due to which he had been facing criticism.

Nation pays homage to the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary today.

March 23 is also marked as Martyrs' Day because Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged on that day.

How is Shaheed Diwas celebrated?

On the occasion of Martyrs Day, the President of India, Vice President, Prime Minister and Defence Minister come together at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi. All dignitaries pay homage to Gandhi and remember his brave contributions during the freedom struggle. The Armed Forces personnel and Inter-services Contingent of the country give an honourable salute to the martyrs.

The people gathered at the place keep silence for 2 minutes in the memory of Bapu and other martyrs of the country.