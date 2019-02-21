  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Why it is not fair to compare GSLV-Mk-3 and Ariane-5?

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 21: ISRO's GSLV MK-3 and Arianespace' Ariane-5 are both good launch vehicles in their own right. While India GSLV Mk-3 is a medium-lift launch vehicle, Ariane-5 is a heavy lift launch vehicle which has been operating for many years now.

    Most of the Ariane-5s launches are for commercial purposes and in fact it was designed to provide satellite launching services to customers across the globe. Arianespace has carved out a sizeable chunk of the satellite-launching market. Especially when it comes to heavier satellite launch contracts, Arianespace almost commands almost 45-50% of the market share.

    ISROs GSLV MK-3 and Arianespace Ariane-5
    ISRO's GSLV MK-3 and Arianespace' Ariane-5

    ISRO, on the other hand, is a state-backed space agency. It has a mandate from the Department of Space to be India's primary launch-services provider and fulfil the needs of both private entities as well as the government, but government first.

    Coming to the launch vehicles, GSLV-MK-3 is fairly new and is designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Ariane-5 has been in operation for many years now and can carry payloads weighing more than 10 metric tons to geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) and over 20 metric tons into low-Earth orbit (LEO).

    [Is GSLV MK-3 fully ready to launch heavy satellites from India?]

    ISRO successfully conducted the first orbital test launch of GSLV-III on 5 June 2017 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Ariane 5 rockets have accumulated 103 launches since 1996, 98 of which were successful, yielding a 95.1% success rate. Between April 2003 and December 2017, Ariane 5 flew 82 consecutive missions without failure, but the rocket suffered a partial failure in January 2018.

    So, it would be quite unfair to compare GSLV with Ariane. Also, before comparing anything one should consider where the starting line was. The funding that went into Ariane's development, the R&D budget and technical expertise are all together in a different league when compared to ISRO developing GSLV.

    If India has GSLV then why was GSAT-31 launched on Ariane-5?

    The probable reason could be this. Launch contracts are often done a couple of years ahead of the launch for such large satellites. Since GSLV Mark III was then technically still in the developmental phase, ISRO might have taken a decision to go with Ariane-5, in case GSLV Mk III development gets delayed. GSLV Mk III is designed to carry 4 ton class of satellites into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) or about 10 tons to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), which is about twice the capability of GSLV Mk II.

    [GSAT-31 launch from French Guiana: 10 things to know about ISRO's 2.5 Ton satellite]

    GSLV MkIII-D2, the second developmental flight of GSLV MkIII, successfully launched GSAT-29, a high throughput communication satellite on November 14, 2018, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota. GSAT-29 satellite weighed 3423 kg, far heavier than GSAT-31.

    So, GSLV-MK-3 will be fully operational to carry commercial satellites soon, a crucial step that will enable India's space agency to compete globally in the 3-4 tonne category of satellites.

    Read more about:

    isro space gslv

    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue