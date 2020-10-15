Why is World Students' Day celebrated on APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday, what is this year's theme?

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 15: October 15 is celebrated as World Students Day every year across the globe. The day is marked to celebrate the birth anniversary of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. It was first celebrated in 2010 in United Nations on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday when he was 79 years old. Today we honour India's most loved President.

    World Students Day is celebrated to honour the most loved President of India who was a scientist, a teacher, an author among many other roles that he played. Dr Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, and studied physics and aerospace engineering. He spent the next four decades as a scientist and science administrator, mainly at the DRDO and ISRO.

    Dr Kalam's favourite job was teaching and that is how he wanted the world to remember him. His death also happened while doing what he loves the most. Dr. Kalam was delivering a lecture to the students of IIM Shillong when he fell down the stage suffering a stroke and passed away on July 27, 2015.

    The theme of World Students Day 2020 is "Learning for people, planet, prosperity, and peace". This theme intends to highlight the centrality of development ambitions for our collectivity with humanitarian objectives. The day is celebrated to pay honor to the students from all across the globe for their hard work, dedication, and determination.

    Dr. Kalam was the author of three books and recipient of several awards including Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, Bharat Ratna, Veer Savarkar Award, Ramanujan Award. He was also called 'Missile Man of India' for his work on the development of ballistic missile and launch vehicle technology. Many educational institutes, scientific institutions, and some locations were named after his death.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 8:37 [IST]
