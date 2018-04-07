Why is West Bengal Congress chief miffed with Manu Singhvi?

The West Bengal Congress unit president and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary is reportedly miffed with the party leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He has threatened to complain against Singhvi to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Singhvi appeared in Supreme Court on Friday for the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government to oppose the demand for deployment of central forces in the state in the wake of panchayat elections.

While Singhvi was the arguing the matter in Supreme Court, Chowdhary appeared in the Calcutta High Court to defend his plea seeking the deployment of forces in the state to ensure fair polls.

Earlier on April 4, BJP leader Mukul Roy said that his party will move to the Supreme Court to ensure a fair polling in the state. The elections in 20 districts across the state will be held on May 1, May 2 and May 5 respectively.

