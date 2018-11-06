Election Result 
JAMAKHANDI
CandidateVotes
Anand Nyamgouda97,017
Srikanth Kulkarni57,537
RAMANAGARA
CandidateVotes
Anita Kumaraswamy1,25,043
L Chandrashekhar15,906
BALLARY
CandidateVotes
V S Ugrappa6,28,365
J Shantha3,85,204
Dr. T R Srinivas
SHIVAMOGGA
CandidateVotes
B Y Raghavendra5,43,306
Madhu Bangarappa4,91,158
Mahima Patel5,278
MANDYA
CandidateVotes
L R Shivarame Gowda5,69,347
Dr. Siddaramaiah2,44,404
  • search

Why is victory in Bellary very special for Congress?

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bengaluru, Nov 6: The landslide victory for Congress in Bellary Lok Sabha seat is very special for the grand old party. The Congress reclaimed the constituency after a gap of 14 years.

    Why is victory in Bellary very special for Congress?

    Following reasons will explain why this is a special victory for the Congress party which was not able to decide on a candidate for the Bellary LS byelection due to in-fighting between Jarakiholi brothers and 'troubleshooter 'DK Shivakumar'.

    Also Read | Decoding the big BJP defeat in Bellary: How the party lost the plot

    Victory for an 'outsider':

    Senior Congress leader VS Ugrappa, though an outsider, from Valmiki community contested from Bellary against the local leadership. The choice of Ugrappa, a loyalist of former CM Siddaramaiah, was announced on Monday after the party leadership failed to zero in on a suitable local candidate. VS Ugrappa polled 628365 votes and former MP J Shantha 385204. The margin of votes 2,43,161. Though he was confident but did not expect the wave against the BJP.

    Congress tastes success after 10 years:

    After Kolur Basavanagoud won the bypoll (The bypoll was held after Sonia Gandhi vacated the seat.) in 2000. VS Ugrappa became the first Congress leader to win Bellary. BJP ha won here 2004, 2009, and Srirmulu had won in 2014. The defeated candidate J Shantha had won in 2009.

    DK Shivakumar in charge:

    Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also minister in-charge of Bellary, was made in-charge of the Bellary Lok Sabha seat after the EC announcement election dates. The victory in Bellary surely strengthens his position in the party. In fact, the Congress's decision to entrust Shivakumar, with the responsibility of ensuring its victory in the constituency reportedly did not go down well with party MLAs loyal to the Jarkiholi brothers. According to reports, ST MLAs, who are staunch loyalists of the brothers, were unhappy with the party giving the responsibility of selecting an ST candidate for the constituency, which is reserved for the community.

    Also Read | Karnataka bypoll results conveys message to nation ahead of 2019 LS elections

    Bellary not a JDS base:

    Unlike Mandya, Bellary is not a bastion of one particular party. In fact, the JDS has no base in Bellary parliamentary constituency. The district has 3 BJP and 6 Congress MLAs. thus, this is really a big victory for the Congress. However, top JD(S) leaders, including former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, campaigned for the Congress candidate in Bellary.

    Read more about:

    bellary congress bjp karnataka bypolls 2018

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 15:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 6, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue